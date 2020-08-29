PHYSICIANS: COVID has been learning experience, is far from over

FLORENCE, S.C. — Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic doctors at the Pee Dee's two hospitals are working to meet the challenge, treat their patients, save their lives and roll with the changes.
"Like everything in medicine, the only constant thing is change," said Rami Zebian, chief medical officer at MUSC Health Florence.
In mid-March communities shut down as the number of people showing signs of the virus started to climb and physicians were called upon to treat a virus never before encountered by humans.
The term "novel" in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 means it is a new entity, said Dale Lusk, chief medical officer at McLeod Health.
"What that means is we had no idea about the virus, about how it was easily transmitted. How it affected the human body. About its mortality rate. About it transmissibility rate. All of that was brand new," Lusk said. "We didn't know much about the virus itself."
"With COVID-19, because there is a lot of things we didn't know about the disease, there is a lot of uncertainty. We didn't know what we could try, what we couldn't try. We were grasping for new treatments and new clinical trials," Zebian said.
"A lot of this was learning and fairly quickly," Lusk said. "We didn't really have anything we did that fought it off. We didn't know how to prevent it. We didn't know how to treat it. We didn't have a quick readily available way to tell if you had the virus. It was a big learning curve on all aspects of the disease early on."
Six months and gigabytes of information later, that has changed.
"That has changed dramatically," Zebian said. "We have standardized the treatment we are doing for COVID-19. We even have a one-pager we are distributing to all the physicians as far as uniform treatments and therapies."
Tests are now available. The virus has been genetically sequenced. Several vaccine candidates are moving into stage three trials.
'A lots-of-data driven plan'
Rather than a disease that affects only a few people and is studied by one or two of the major teaching medical centers, the COVID-19 pandemic is widespread and, in many ways, has put community medical centers at the forefront of finding effective treatments, Lusk said.
The scientific community stepped up.
The virus spread quickly and information on the virus — and the science behind the medicine — followed close behind.
"It's been a whirlwind of information and experience that generally would take years to see develop and disseminate," Lusk said. "In a good way the scientific and medical communities have come together.
"The scientific method is predicated on great observational skills. It's been amazing to see the scientific community make these observations and put this together," Lusk said.
"I really can't fathom having to do this at the turn of the 20th century when the Spanish flu was a pandemic in the 1918 time frame," Lusk said.
As the information flowed in physicians worked with it to find treatments that would work for a virus that nobody had any experience in treating.
"Many times we sit around a table and say, 'This is a plan that would work.' Then come real life, it doesn't always work that way," Zebian said.
Sometimes what physicians thought wouldn't work or could make things worse turned out to be part of the solution, like steroids, Zebian said.
"All sorts of conflicting information on a regular basis," Lusk said. "It was a bumpy road. There were numerous instances where we didn't reverse course, but where we changed course within a day or so of where we thought we needed to go."
"There have been lots of talks about medicines that work and do not work," Zebian said.
Oral or IV oral steroids are used to decrease swelling in the lungs, convalescent plasma is no longer in clinical trial but is now available under an emergency use authorization and remdesivir is used to help shorten hospital stays, Zebian said.
Lusk said the rapid prototyping afforded by 3D printing and CAD programs was also a blessing that allowed engineers to quickly figure out of mechanical improvements to instruments like ventilators would work as they thought they would.
The human touch and treating those in need
"We have gotten better at early identification and predicting when patients will get worse," Zebian said. "It is still a very deadly disease in some, and there are some patients that, no matter what we do, they will not improve."
"Age is the biggest risk factor for death," Zebian said.
Age also plays a role in outlier symptoms in that pediatric patients present with different symptoms than older patients, he said.
The pandemic has hastened the move toward telemedicine, remote monitoring and robotics, Zebian said.
But sometimes rolling old-school remains the best way to go.
"We have adequate PPE and to be honest, sometimes that's the only thing we can do," Zebian said. "Sometimes I will go in the room just to hold a patient's hand, tell them that we're there for them and tell them that we're going to care for them. Medicine has its limitation and the human touch is invaluable."
The virus takes its toll on more than just the patients.
"We realize we have to make sure there is no burnout in staff. We have to be at the forefront of that and try to prevent that," Zebian said. "It goes against the nature of physicians, we're always ultra man, never take off, work 365 days a year."
MUSC Health Florence's palliative care team has run what amounts to group therapy sessions for staff and there is a resiliency clinic on the hospital's Charleston campus, Zebian said.
"You have to take care of yourself to be able to take care of others."
All about communication
Before the pandemic hit, Lusk said, a survey of McLeod physicians highlighted the need for better communication.
There were plans in place to make that happen, but COVID put the hospital in a position where it happened quicker and to a greater extent, Lusk said.
Part of his job now includes system-wide conference calls, presentations on system-wide conference calls, conference calls specific to each of McLeod Health's campuses and making sure relevant and timely information is posted for doctors on the system's intranet.
For starters.
"We believe in communication a great deal," said Zebian. "We have a CMO weekly (newsletter) I send to providers. I also have a Friday morning covid19 call with providers."
Both men said it was important to have everybody on the same page when it comes to COVID-19.
COVID-19 moving forward
Heading into the second six months of the pandemic said it was important for people to remember that the virus remains every bit as deadly as it was initially and that the community has to keep its guard up.
"COVID-19 the dangerous part about it has been that it is different from the regular flu," Zebian said. You have a colleague, someone you work with or a family member you can spot them a mile away, 'hey, you look sick. Don' come near me.' COVID-19 is different."
"There three of us in the room now, could be one of us may have it and not know it," he said of himself and two others involved in the interview.
And the unknown remains.
"One report I was really upset about that patient in Hong Kong that got infected for a second time. A lot of people think about herd immunity, and once everybody gets it it'll be all over. That may disprove it," Zebian said.
The MUSC physician said he was also bothered by conspiracy theories.
"I'm a man of science and I like to see what are the things that work and don't work," Zebian said, a sentiment echoed by Lusk.
"When talking about treatment options we have to talk about what is effective -- that people did or didn't get better by chance," Lusk said.
Evidence, Lusk said, was key to discerning what does and doesn't work.
Two things that evidence shows to work are masks and distance — something the community needs to adhere to.
"How can we be neighborly and protect each other?" Zebian said. "How can we wear a mask and do the right thing?"
And that mask needs to be over the nose and not under it, Lusk said.
"Wearing a mask under your nose doesn't protect anybody."
Catching a virus is frequently dose dependent — how much virus a person is exposed to, Lusk said. The volume of virus to which the person is exposed could also affect the severity of the infection.
Masks, both men said, offer protection on both fronts.
As time passes, Zebian said, there is one thing physicians need to do about COVID-19.
"I never in my life thought I would witness a pandemic, let along try to manage part of it," Zebian said. "It takes a toll on people. We have seen a lot of people die, a lot of people lose their loved ones."
"We need to get better every day and as fast as possible," Zebian said. "We owe it to the patients."
