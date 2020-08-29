PHYSICIANS: COVID has been learning experience, is far from over

FLORENCE, S.C. — Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic doctors at the Pee Dee's two hospitals are working to meet the challenge, treat their patients, save their lives and roll with the changes.

"Like everything in medicine, the only constant thing is change," said Rami Zebian, chief medical officer at MUSC Health Florence.

In mid-March communities shut down as the number of people showing signs of the virus started to climb and physicians were called upon to treat a virus never before encountered by humans.

The term "novel" in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 means it is a new entity, said Dale Lusk, chief medical officer at McLeod Health.

"What that means is we had no idea about the virus, about how it was easily transmitted. How it affected the human body. About its mortality rate. About it transmissibility rate. All of that was brand new," Lusk said. "We didn't know much about the virus itself."

"With COVID-19, because there is a lot of things we didn't know about the disease, there is a lot of uncertainty. We didn't know what we could try, what we couldn't try. We were grasping for new treatments and new clinical trials," Zebian said.