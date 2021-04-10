Placing the patient at the center of lung cancer care

During the meeting, physicians review the pertinent history, imaging scans, diagnostic studies and pathology, and they develop a plan appropriate for the patient.

The patient benefits by having easy access to all of these experts at one time as well as the opportunity to ask questions. This close communication enhances the patient’s care and the management of their disease. The patient remains at the center of what we do, and this team mindset gives us an opportunity to deliver the most advanced, effective treatment available to patients diagnosed with lung cancer.

To further ensure the best outcomes for lung cancer patients in the region, McLeod offers the latest technology and advancements to treat this disease. That includes:

• Advanced Bronchoscopy. Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy or EBUS, a minimally invasive means to see beyond the bronchial wall to diseased tissue, lymph nodes or lesions outside of the bronchial airway as well as Navigational Bronchoscopy for difficult to reach lesions.

• Robotic surgical procedures. This allows the patient to have a faster recovery with less pain and return to work and their daily lives sooner than if they would have undergone a thoracotomy.