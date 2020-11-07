Podiatry not just for nail trimming

When choosing a podiatrist, you should consider the scope of practice the podiatrist practices. Their scope can be limited based on their own desire. A podiatrist may not want to perform surgical intervention, even if they underwent surgical training necessary to preform the procedure. As with any medical profession, a podiatrist can choose to focus their practice on treating only specific diseases.

The field of podiatry has made tremendous leaps and bounds over the past decade in the medical field. Podiatry is already becoming integrated into multiple level one trauma health systems to assist in treating their patients.

During my training, it wasn’t out of the ordinary to fixate an ankle fracture, surgically correct a flat foot and surgically close a diabetic foot wound/ulcer with a skin flap.

When looking for a foot care provider, it’s always a good practice to choose one that is well-trained to help you with concerns, both now and in the future.

Dr. Michael McCann is a podiatrist who specializes in all aspects of lower extremity surgery, which encompasses rearfoot or ankle injury, ankle arthritis, Achilles injuries, diabetic limb salvage, traumatic injuries, flat foot reconstruction and general forefoot pathology.