Preparing for pregnancy

Trying to get pregnant? Or would you like to get pregnant in the future?

We are here to provide some information on what to expect for your health while you are pregnant. Fortunately, Florence is home to many local resources providing support throughout your pregnancy.

Pregnancy planning

When you are ready to have a child, there are some important things to consider. If you are pregnant, or trying to become pregnant, the first thing you can do is set up an appointment with an OB/GYN or primary health care provider. They will talk to you about how to have the healthiest pregnancy for you and your baby.

At your first appointment, your provider will discuss the importance of diet, exercise and prenatal vitamins. There is a greater risk of developing complications, such as gestational diabetes or high blood pressure, if you are overweight or obese during your pregnancy. These can be dangerous and lead to premature birth. Getting your body to a healthy weight and establishing a healthy diet and exercise routine before pregnancy can lead to a healthier pregnancy with better outcomes for you and your baby.

Once you decide you are ready to become pregnant, it is important to: