Preventing athletic injury

My time as an athletic training student and now a certified athletic trainer has given me the opportunity to witness and treat a variety of athletic injuries.

But some of the most common injuries I have seen in volleyball, basketball, football, baseball, softball, soccer and cheerleading are ankle sprains, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprains and rotator cuff strains.

These injuries partially come from the physical demands of a sport. The rotator cuff, for instance, is a group of small muscles that come together into a collective tendon that works to complete specific shoulder motions. This tendon is stressed with overhead activities, such as in volleyball (spiking, serving, etc.) or repetitive throwing mechanisms, such as that seen in baseball (cocking the arm back, acceleration, deceleration).

Ankle sprains are a bit more frequent in cheerleading, soccer or basketball, and they are most likely to happen when the ankle is turned inward with or without the toes being pointed downward. Typically, a basketball player could come down on an opponent’s foot or land awkwardly on the outside of his/her own foot, stressing supporting ligaments and many times tearing them in the process.