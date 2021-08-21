Preventing falls: Tips for seniors

Medication alternatives such as yoga, massage, and meditation can help manage anxiety, pain, insomnia and other conditions as well as help you maintain balance.

Be active

Help stay independent and capable of everyday living activities like using the restroom, brushing teeth, dressing and undressing with regular exercise and activity. Low-impact exercises such as Tai Chi, balance exercises, the Otago exercise program and resistance bands can be done in the home, often with a DVD or online video routines.

Be social

Isolation is unhealthy for people of all ages, both physically and mentally. When able, spend time with friends and family, and participate in group activities at your church or senior center. Continue doing things you enjoy and seek behavioral health or counseling services if you are feeling depressed or anxious.

By following these recommendations, you can improve your quality of life and safety. While falls are sometimes unavoidable and do affect millions of people every day, making some easy changes to the home environment, diet, and daily routines while partnering with health care professionals can make all the difference.

If you would like to learn more about services for seniors, contact HopeHealth at 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

Dana Jones is a family nurse practitioner certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Originally from Marion,, she is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Jones began her nursing career more than 20 years ago and serves patients at HopeHealth at Bethea Retirement Community.