Ready to curl

It’s summertime! This month is the month for the bicep curl!

Bulging biceps and a six-pack are the iconic picture of a “fit” person. Well folks, it is time to put our effort where our vision is. Let’s break down the bicep curl and see how we can incorporate it into our activity routine.

The bicep curl is an upper-body movement involving the arm. The muscles worked are located between your elbow and shoulder and include the biceps brachii, brachialis and brachioradialis.

The bicep curl has many variations and can be performed while standing or sitting. If you are brand new to the bicep curl, begin in a seated position.

Let’s start with a light weight. Remember that mastering the movement is more important than the amount of weight you are moving. When you can perform the movement well and properly, you can then increase the amount of weight. It will come with time.

If you don’t have any dumbbells or weights at home, try using some canned goods. Another option is to use resistance bands. Resistance bands can be used for thousands of movements. They are more cost-effective than weights, easier to store and come in several levels of resistance.

Performing a bicep curl