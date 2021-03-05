Robotic-assisted hysterectomies

Robotic hysterectomy is becoming more widely used for benign diseases of the uterus, including fibroids, abnormal bleeding and adenomyosis, a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows into the uterine wall.

Robotic-assisted hysterectomy can also be used as part of larger procedures for the treatment and staging of endometrial cancer and early-stage ovarian cancer.

Keep in mind that gynecologists always try to use other treatments until a woman no longer wants children. Younger women suffering from fibroids, abnormal bleeding, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease or pelvic organ prolapse also might face a hysterectomy if other treatments are unsuccessful. Gynecological cancer represents a major health danger and probably will require hysterectomy.

Gynecologists often will remove the fallopian tubes to reduce, but not eliminate, the risks of ovarian cancer. Some cases of ovarian cancer actually come from the fallopian tubes.

If the cervix is removed, the risks of cervical cancer are almost eliminated. Total hysterectomy also eliminates the risks of uterine cancer. Removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes during a hysterectomy dramatically reduces but does not completely eliminate the risks of ovarian cancer.