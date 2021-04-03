SC in ‘holding pattern’ as COVID cases blow up elsewhere

You see it just about everywhere these days: people behaving a lot more normally than during the height of the pandemic.

There are fewer masks, more socializing and eating in restaurants — even the prospect of movie theaters reopening soon.

Most recent data from the MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project estimates a 29% decrease in infections in the Florence area since two weeks ago. The latest report from the project also said, “Despite this good news, the overall level of new infections (in the Florence area) each week is still very high.”

But project leader Michael Sweat, Ph.D., said this is no time to let down your guard.

“I think we’re in a holding pattern,” he said. “What’s worrying is when you look beyond the Charleston area, there are really substantial increases in the Upstate. It’s all around Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Pickens — every county around them is seeing increases. That’s driving up the state numbers. There was a 3% increase in cases over the past week in the state.”

And some other states are seeing much bigger increases.