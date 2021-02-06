Small clip an alternative to treating a leaking heart valve

Living with heart disease can affect every aspect of one’s life: physical, mental and emotional.

It can make day-to-day activities more difficult. The physicians and care teams at McLeod constantly seek innovative solutions and alternatives that allow patients to embrace life fully.

The McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute leads the way in the region with advanced therapy and treatment for one type of valvular heart disease with the MitraClip, a minimally invasive therapy to treat mitral regurgitation, also known as a leaking heart valve.

The heart has four valves, which are like one-way doors that help direct blood flow the right way through the heart. One of those valves, the mitral valve, has two leaflets, or flaps, that open and close with each heartbeat to ensure blood travels in only one direction within the heart.

Over time, the flaps on the valve can become worn and no longer seal completely, allowing blood to leak backward. As a result, the heart must work harder to push blood through the body.

Mitral regurgitation is a common condition. Approximately 1 in 10 adults age 75 and older in the United States have some amount of mitral regurgitation. The frequency and severity of mitral regurgitation increases with age, although it can affect adults of all ages.