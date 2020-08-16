Social distancing is where it starts

Thankfully, more people are wearing masks these days, and significant education efforts have been spent on the topic.
Masks are an important tool to limit the spread of COVID-19. It is also important to keep your distance from others, or social distance too.
What is social distancing? Think of it as leaving a physical space between yourself and others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends spacing should be 6 feet, or roughly two arm lengths, apart.
Social distancing is one of the most effective ways to keep yourself safer during these times. Many people are sick and tired of this new thing (social distancing) we’re doing. Everyone is tired of this new normal, and all people want to do is get back to normal.
Social distancing sounds easy to do, but it goes against our human nature. We want to be close to people, and we’ve been doing it our entire lives. People perceive others standing at a distance as being shy, rude, cautious or just plain unfriendly.
If we are standing or sitting next to each other and I cough, sneeze or talk loudly, particles can travel from me to you. Part of the reason COVID-19 spreads so fast is because you can’t see it. People can be totally asymptomatic (or without any symptoms) sitting next to each other and cough or talk loudly and spread this without knowing it.
Walking past someone is different than having a conversation with someone. The longer you are close to someone, the greater your chance of contracting the virus will be.
Part of the frustration comes from not being able to see the virus. Other illnesses have tell-tale signs. Some of these trademark symptoms could be a runny nose, sneezing, coughing or eyes watering. These signs tell us a person is sick and we should stay away.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Ebola virus are much more deadly but have not spread as fast as and as much as COVID-19. This is partly related to asymptomatic (without symptoms) or presymptomatic (before symptoms) spread. If we make sure to keep a safe distance, we’re not eliminating the spread of COVID-19, but we are definitely decreasing the chance of getting the virus.
We have an obligation to our community to help each other and do whatever we can to reduce the spread. The only way to adapt is to adopt a “new normal.” Let’s create a new normal for us. It’s not possible to keep businesses shut down. If we adapt, then we can do the things we want to do.
Here at MUSC, we want to be able to take care of patients. To do that safely, we have to be creative. All of our chairs were next to each other in our waiting areas, now they’re not. Businesses have put up signs and markings on the floor reminding people to social distance. Some have done it better than others.
This is a time when we all have a shared responsibility. Saying you are not scared of COVID-19 and not practicing social distancing or not wearing a mask is not the right approach. Look at things differently. It’s not about personal fear. It should be about courage and shared responsibility in the community. If I get the virus, I might be OK, but someone else might not. If you get it, you might be OK, but if your grandmother gets it, she may die, and that is not OK, because you did not socially distance.
We have seen numerous success stories as we have gotten better at fighting this disease, but we are still seeing some patients who lose their lives. Every person is someone’s mom, dad, son, daughter or sibling. Everyone has a story, and many deaths can be preventable by social distancing.
Dr. Rami Zebian is the chief medical officer at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and is a pulmonologist and critical care specialist. For more information about COVID-19, go to MUSChealth.org/florence.
