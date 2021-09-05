SPONSORED CONTENT: McLeod heroes shine brighter than ever

Now, a year later, they are back in the fray. Many are again in the protracted fight to restore health to the sick and dying.

During this second wave, COVID-19 patients still require hospital beds, Intensive Care Units and ventilators. In fact, McLeod Health is caring for a large volume of coronavirus patients in our communities.

Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, we put all of our skills and knowledge to work in an effort to return patients to their families. Our efforts include testing and vaccination for those patients who need it for upcoming procedures and surgical care, and as in-patients are discharged from McLeod facilities.

You can help us. To maximize protection from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we have taken a very strong position to encourage vaccination, wear masks indoors and in public, and socially distance to prevent possible spread to others. The science has demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Availability of this vaccine supply is prevalent. We will also be partnering with future resources to support vaccination clinics when staffing allows.