SPONSORED CONTENT: McLeod heroes shine brighter than ever

The numbers speak volumes. Literally. Nearly 15,000 patients have been treated for COVID-19 at McLeod Health since this unprecedented modern pandemic began.
Currently, “B.C.” may have a different connotation among residents – Before Coronavirus. In 2020, COVID-19 surged forward throughout our nation, state and region the first time, and now in 2021, a second round.
Months ago, physicians, nurses and staff were in a battle, often a matter of life and death for many COVID patients, to find medications and treatments that provided positive outcomes. We are so very thankful for the extraordinary service of our McLeod Health employees and to all those who entrusted us with their care.
Today, we have better information on COVID treatments and protocols. We know more about what medications to use on sick patients and other ways to help them breathe better.
Yet, our staffs have spent a year under tremendous pressure. Just as we hoped things would ease, McLeod Health Employees at all our hospitals are once again experiencing an exponential surge in patients suffering from COVID-19 – with the great majority of the patients admitted being unvaccinated.
Numerous times last year we witnessed their resilience and tireless performance. They were relentless in their determination to ease pain and suffering. We knew they were OUR HEROES.
Now, a year later, they are back in the fray. Many are again in the protracted fight to restore health to the sick and dying.
During this second wave, COVID-19 patients still require hospital beds, Intensive Care Units and ventilators. In fact, McLeod Health is caring for a large volume of coronavirus patients in our communities.
Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, we put all of our skills and knowledge to work in an effort to return patients to their families. Our efforts include testing and vaccination for those patients who need it for upcoming procedures and surgical care, and as in-patients are discharged from McLeod facilities.
You can help us. To maximize protection from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we have taken a very strong position to encourage vaccination, wear masks indoors and in public, and socially distance to prevent possible spread to others. The science has demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Availability of this vaccine supply is prevalent. We will also be partnering with future resources to support vaccination clinics when staffing allows.
Additionally, to help keep people out of the hospital, McLeod is taking the lead in administering the monoclonal antibodies to people who are COVID-19 positive and suffering from symptoms that could lead to further critical care requirements.