Squats keep legs strong on your way to health

• Maintain a flat back and lower your hips toward the ground – making sure your knees are not going over those toes!

• Use more hip bend if you feel yourself going too far forward with your knees.

• Keep your chest up – you don’t want your upper torso to collapse and rest on your thighs.

• Aim to get your thighs horizontal and parallel to the floor – remember to listen to your body, and do not compare yourself to anyone else.

The depth of a squat is unique to everyone. Some people might struggle with getting their thighs to horizontal, and that’s OK! Everyone is different. Some people are more flexible than others. Do your best, and do what your body allows.

Chair squat

Using a chair is great way to start learning how to squat. To squat with a chair:

• Place a chair behind you and perform a squat – the chair is your target.

• As your bottom begins to touch the seat of the chair, stand back up.