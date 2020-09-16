State's new COVID cases remain around 500

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (announced 489 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 28 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Wednesday reported 62 cases. Florence County reported 16 cases, Marion County reported 14 cases, Chesterfield and Darlington counties each reported eight cases, Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported six cases and Williamsburg County reported four cases.
Darlington, Florence, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one death while Florence and Darlington each reported an additional probable death.
FMU reported nine current students cases and 24 cumulative cases. The university also reported a statewide R(O) number of 1.17. A number greater than one indicates increased spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreased spread.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428, probable cases to 2,694, confirmed deaths to 2,968, and 164 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.
Currently, there are 344 mobile testing events scheduled through October 29 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Tuesday a total of 1,172,420 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 3,635 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.5%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals Wednesday reported 79.89% utilization rate of inpatient beds, 74.41% utilization rate of ICU beds and 31.44% utilization rate of ventilators.
The hospitals reported 8,123 inpatient beds occupied, 1,079 ICU beds occupied and 486 ventilators in use.
The hospitals reported 784 COVID patients hospitalized, 223 of them in ICU beds and 136 of those ventilated.
Florence County reports 43 beds available, Darlington County reports 36 beds available, Chesterfield County reports six beds available, Dillon County reports nine beds available, Marion County reports no beds available and Williamsburg County reports 14 beds available.
