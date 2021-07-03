Stay safe for the 4th of July

July 4th is a celebration, and we are all excited to get outside with family and friends to take part in a parade, picnic, barbecue, have fun in the water or watch fireworks.
I know we are all trying to take advantage of all summer has to offer. We also can see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic getting closer. With all of this in mind, we still need to be conscientious and take precautions to enjoy the day.
In addition to COVID -19, other things may affect you and your family’s safety during the holiday. Some of them are fireworks accidents, accidents involving waterand food safety. Don’t take safety for granted.
Follow these tips to make your 4th of July enjoyable for all:
1. Fireworks – Follow common sense and safety practices, read instructions and never let children play around or ignite them. Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. Avoid carrying fireworks in your pocket. The friction could set them off. Point fireworks away from structures and keep away from brush and other flammable substances. Light one firework at a time. Never re-light a “dud,” or malfunctioning firework. Also, it’s a good idea to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or another mishap.
2. Diet and Food Hygiene – Take care of your diet and hygiene as it relates to food. Remember to keep utensils clean. Some raw food juices can transport bacteria to other food when cooking, especially outdoors. It is also important to avoid consuming foods sitting out for too long at improper temperatures or high in fat or sodium. Stay well hydrated.
3. Accidents (fire and water) – Many people, especially children and seniors, get injured each year with burns sustained during 4th of July activities. These skin injuries can be caused by heat from grilling, campfires, fireworks and sparklers. We also often celebrate this holiday around the pool or a lake. If you are going boating, make sure everyone has an approved life jacket that fits properly and is always worn and secured before entering the boat. If you are hosting or attending a pool party, make sure you don’t rely on a safety fence to keep your little ones out of the water. Floaties and pool noodles are TOYS, not safety devices. Vigilance is critical to keeping your child safe.
As a health care provider for the past 20 years, I feel we also need to be especially aware that celebrating the holiday is not always an option for our patients, families and caregivers. If you have a neighbor, family member or know a veteran that is homebound, please extend kindness – what a great way to celebrate all people of America.
Amy Sved is a family nurse practitioner at MUSC Health-Primary Care-Darlington, 301 Pearl Street in Darlington. She can be reached at 843 413-6891 or visit muschealth.org/florence.