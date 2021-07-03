Stay safe for the 4th of July

July 4th is a celebration, and we are all excited to get outside with family and friends to take part in a parade, picnic, barbecue, have fun in the water or watch fireworks.

I know we are all trying to take advantage of all summer has to offer. We also can see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic getting closer. With all of this in mind, we still need to be conscientious and take precautions to enjoy the day.

In addition to COVID -19, other things may affect you and your family’s safety during the holiday. Some of them are fireworks accidents, accidents involving waterand food safety. Don’t take safety for granted.

Follow these tips to make your 4th of July enjoyable for all:

1. Fireworks – Follow common sense and safety practices, read instructions and never let children play around or ignite them. Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. Avoid carrying fireworks in your pocket. The friction could set them off. Point fireworks away from structures and keep away from brush and other flammable substances. Light one firework at a time. Never re-light a “dud,” or malfunctioning firework. Also, it’s a good idea to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or another mishap.