Staying healed: Custom orthotics help prevent wounds from reoccurring

The Wound Center just completed a third, in-house, prosthetic and orthotic clinic and has received positive feedback from patients who have never had this level of service at their fingertips, and from providers who are pleased to see their patients supplied with additional wound prevention.

It’s been a great start with MUSC’s Prosthetic & Orthotic Services. It can be a difficult and long process to get patients access to diabetic shoes and custom inserts. Our goal is to heal our patients and keep them healed.

It’s been a challenge in the past getting products for our patients promptly. Often the wound has reopened before patients can get their supplies. MUSC Prosthetic & Orthotic Services is helping us bridge the gap and get our patients the products they need quickly and efficiently.

They have been awesome to partner with and do a wonderful job keeping our team up to date with each patient’s progress. We have also received great feedback from our patients. They love that they can be evaluated in the office and also have follow-up appointments here for any adjustments.

I know our collaboration with MUSC Prosthetic & Orthotic Services will continue to be a great partnership as we work toward completing patient’s treatment and keeping our patients healed.