Staying healed: Custom orthotics help prevent wounds from reoccurring

Because of the need for orthotic services in the area, The Wound Center at MUSC Florence Medical Center began a partnership with MUSC’s Prosthetic & Orthotic Services in Charleston to provide an in-house clinic for patients as they complete their healing journey.
The new collaboration began in August and consists of a monthly clinic inside The Wound Center for patients to consult with MUSC’s Prosthetic and Orthotic Services group for items like offloading inserts with and without toe-fillers, prosthetics, prosthetic accessories and diabetic shoes.
The partnership was formed when it was discovered that patients couldn’t get orthotics in a timely manner through various companies locally. Without the proper offloading products, patient's wounds often returned. To heal patients and keep them on their feet, The Wound Center reached out to MUSC’s Prosthetic & Orthotic Services to provide custom accessories.
These supplies are crucial once wounds are healed, because they offload pressure and distribute body weight evenly. This also prevents pressure points and new wounds from occurring. Having the clinic in-house for patients allows the Prosthetic and Orthotic group to get an early start in the process for these custom products.
Patients are scheduled for a consult during their weekly wound care visit once they are almost healed. Because of early intervention at The Wound Center, patients have the supplies they need, in hand, as soon as they complete treatment and are fully equipped to keep their wound from reoccurring.
The Wound Center just completed a third, in-house, prosthetic and orthotic clinic and has received positive feedback from patients who have never had this level of service at their fingertips, and from providers who are pleased to see their patients supplied with additional wound prevention.
It’s been a great start with MUSC’s Prosthetic & Orthotic Services. It can be a difficult and long process to get patients access to diabetic shoes and custom inserts. Our goal is to heal our patients and keep them healed.
It’s been a challenge in the past getting products for our patients promptly. Often the wound has reopened before patients can get their supplies. MUSC Prosthetic & Orthotic Services is helping us bridge the gap and get our patients the products they need quickly and efficiently.
They have been awesome to partner with and do a wonderful job keeping our team up to date with each patient’s progress. We have also received great feedback from our patients. They love that they can be evaluated in the office and also have follow-up appointments here for any adjustments.
I know our collaboration with MUSC Prosthetic & Orthotic Services will continue to be a great partnership as we work toward completing patient’s treatment and keeping our patients healed.
Another huge benefit to utilizing MUSC’s Prosthetic & Orthotic Services is the team helping to work through the paperwork to ensure our patients can get their supplies quickly and affordably. The team works with each patient’s care team, including the Wound Center and primary care providers, along with their insurance companies to secure supplies so patients are better equipped to manage and prevent future wounds from occurring.