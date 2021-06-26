Staying healthy following COVID-19 vaccine

Myth: You don’t need the vaccine if you already had COVID-19.

Fact: Those with previous COVID-19 infection should get the vaccine. Studies have shown the vaccine generates a larger antibody response than infection; meaning those vaccinated might have more protection against coronavirus and its variants for longer.

Myth: You can get coronavirus from the vaccine.

Fact: You cannot catch COVID-19 from the vaccine. The vaccines do not contain live virus. Like many vaccines, there may be mild side-effects after vaccination, but this just means your body is building protection.

Myth: The coronavirus vaccine side effects are dangerous.

Fact: The coronavirus vaccine can have side effects, but the vast majority are short term and self-resolving. These might include pain at the injection site; body aches; headaches or fever. These indicate the vaccine is working. Speak to your primary care provider about specific concerns.

Myth: I am not at risk of COVID-19, as I am healthy and take vitamins.