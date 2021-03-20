Stereotactic radiosurgery improves patient outcomes

Advantages of SRS for patients include the ability to receive treatment close to home. A cancer diagnosis is a life-changing event for all of our patients, but the decision by McLeod to invest in the technology to plan and accurately deliver this type of cancer treatment means patients do not have to leave home to receive the highest level of care. Some of these patients are also living with advanced disease. At this point in their cancer journey, patients often want to reach certain milestones. They wish to spend quality time with their family and friends. We make that possible by offering this cutting-edge cancer treatment option.

With a fewer number of treatments, SRS benefits patients by saving them time. Compared to conventional whole brain radiation therapy, which involves smaller daily doses of radiation in 10 treatments, SRS delivers five to 10 times the daily dose of radiation in one to five treatments. The increased dose improves the effectiveness of this form of treatment, and the side effects are significantly less by treating smaller volumes.

In the past seven years, McLeod has installed three TrueBeam linear accelerators. The accuracy of these linear accelerators minimizes harm to healthy tissue and bones, such as the spinal cord or lungs.