Stroke thrombectomy: a revolution in fighting clots

A. The key to success is getting the patient to the right hospital with the right team fast. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of stroke is crucial. Calling 911 initiates this vital process. Paramedics can quickly and accurately identify stroke patients and direct them to the nearest thrombectomy stroke center, which is the most efficient way to ensure we all have access to this life-saving treatment.

Q. What makes thrombectomy such an exciting procedure?

A. Imagine you have in your possession the most powerful tool in the world. Now imagine the power of this tool will reduce disability more so than any other surgery in the world. It is more powerful than some chemotherapy treatments and five times as effective as similar treatments for heart attacks.

For me, the tool is thrombectomy. It is the tool we have in our hands at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center to help return your family member back home. It has changed the game for stroke patients. It takes the prognosis from terrible to the prospect of a cure. The idea that someone can have a major stroke, recover and continue to lead an active and independent life afterward is a reality with this procedure. As an interventional neurologist, it’s my job to provide comprehensive care and practice individualized medicine for every one of my patients suffering from a stroke.

