Suicide prevention: We’re all in this together

Zero Suicide training – Zero Suicide is an initiative that aims to improve organizational screenings and detection of those at potential risk for suicide. These efforts show suicide deaths for those seen in health care systems could be dramatically reduced by as much as 75% through a system-wide approach, according to the Zero Suicide Academy.

Mental Health First Aid training (MHFA) – The MHFA program provided mental health first aid training for HopeHealth staff and providers, as well as agencies and communities across the state. This training was sponsored by the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association to help individuals recognize when a person is in distress and how to intervene appropriately. While not targeting suicide solely, the interventions can certainly help to prevent suicide by assisting those in crisis and helping in a responsive, nonthreatening and supportive way.

If you or someone else is in crisis, please take advantage of these resources:

• Dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

• South Carolina Community Crisis Response and Intervention (24/7): 1.833.364.2274.

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (24/7): 1.800.273.8255 or Espanol: 1.888.628.9454.

• Crisis text line: Text HELP to 741741.

• Suicide Prevent Lifeline online chat: suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat

Sharon Black is the behavioral health consultant manager at HopeHealth. She has a Master of Social Work degree from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, and a Master of Ministry degree from Luther Rice College, Lithonia, Georgia. She is a member of the National Association of Social Work and the Health Minister Association.