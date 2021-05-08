Targeting your abdominal muscles with the plank

Keep your body in a straight line. I don’t want to see any Instagram posts with dipping or booty pop planks. Dipping means your body looks like a sagging bridge. Booty pop means you have your butt up in the air like you’re trying to make a mountain with your body. The longer you hold a plank, the more risk you run of booty popping or dipping.

Cues to help you or your buddy are to remember your hips: If you feel yourself dipping, raise those hips up. Booty popping? Lower those hips down. When trying out the plank for the first few times, have someone watch you to make sure you aren’t dipping or booty popping.

There is a progression to achieving the full plank. For those of you struggling, try on your knees first. Instead of posting up on your toes, drop to your knees and forearms, but don’t skip contracting those muscle groups mentioned above.

For those of you that have been in this health game with me since January, let’s look at how we can incorporate the plank into a routine. Try this on for size:

• Walk for 10 minutes.

• Do 10 squats.

• Perform two 10-second planks with a rest in between.