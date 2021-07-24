The 5 ‘W’s’ of prostate cancer and robotic surgery

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the United States. Approximately 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

The prostate gland and seminal vesicles make the fluid for semen and reside in males just below the bladder and above the rectum. Prostate cancer develops due to the development of abnormal cells.

What causes prostate cancer?

The risk of prostate cancer increases with age. African Americans are at higher risk for prostate cancer. Men with a family history of prostate, breast and ovarian cancer are at increased risk of disease. Being overweight is also considered a risk factor for prostate cancer.

Signs of prostate cancer

Depending on the stage of prostate cancer, the symptoms can range from no signs at all to symptoms such as blood in urine, dull pain in the pelvis, trouble passing urine, poor urine flow, urine frequency, weight loss and bone pain.

Detecting prostate cancer and stages