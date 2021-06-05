The Bridge: Hidden gem helps strengthen the glutes

• After reaching full hip extension, slowly lower your hips back to the floor. Don’t just drop back to the floor. Keep control going up and control going down. This will target those muscles well, and you will get more out of the movement.

• If you are like me, you may be wondering what you do with your hands. Leave them down at your side on the floor.

• Last crucial thing, remember to breath!

Breathing is important during any exercise. Before diving into the bridge, try practicing breathing while your muscles are tightened. Get into the bridge position on the floor, tighten your abdomen and glutes and breathe while keeping those muscles tight. If you need to, practice this several times before attempting the bridge. Be patient and move slowly. Learning to breath while maintaining muscle tightness is an important concept to master. After you feel confident in breathing and maintaining muscle tightness, move on to performing bridges.

There are many variations to the bridge. It is a great exercise to use and research. Try checking it out online! Don’t forget to log that activity so you can look back on your progress. For those of you wanting to incorporate it into a workout, keep reading.

June workout