The COVID vaccine and pregnancy

The vaccine does not increase a pregnant woman’s chance of fetal loss. There is a certain unfortunate number of women who will have loss of their baby in pregnancy. The vaccine itself does not increase that rate.

The best way a mother can protect her unborn is to give them passive immunity by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant. The mom will develop an immune response, and her antibodies – and only her antibodies – will pass through the placenta down to baby.

With the vaccine, the risks themselves are no different than they would be for non-pregnant women or for anyone else in the population, such as muscle tenderness and pain, headaches, general malaise, overall ill feeling just after receiving vaccinations. These are very similar to the symptoms you would have after your flu vaccine or tetanus shot.

We have not found that there is any timeframe or trimester that is more beneficial or less beneficial. Ultimately, when a mother makes the decision to get the vaccine, getting it as soon as possible is always best.