The importance of lung cancer screenings

In addition to the low-dose lung CT screening, McLeod now offers a smoking cessation clinic involving one-on-one sessions with a certified Smoking Cessation Specialist to help individuals take that next step in the process of quitting tobacco use. The clinic is designed to explore an individual’s tobacco use and create a plan that will address their needs and goals. Participants do not have to be prepared to quit on the first visit and, if interested, nicotine replacement therapy resources are available. The clinic is held each Friday in the McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates office located at 401 East Cheves Street, Suite 202 in Florence. Individuals can be referred by their primary care physician or self-refer by calling 843-777-7863.

Medicare and most private insurance companies now cover the cost of the low-dose CT scan if an individual meets the criteria for a lung cancer screening. Ages covered by Medicare range from 55 to 77; private insurance will pay for those 55 to 80. If an individual does not have Medicare or private insurance or cannot afford the deductible (and meet certain financial criteria), the McLeod Foundation offers scholarships through two groups – McLeod Men and McLeod Angels – to assist in paying for the screening. For additional questions on the screening or scholarships, call the McLeod Healthy Lung Initiative at 843-777-5953.

Juleidy Turnipseed is a physician assistant in thoracic oncology surgery and surgical robotics coordinator with McLeod Health. Additionally, she is the director of the McLeod Healthy Lung Initiative program and a smoking cessation specialist. Turnipseed completed her Masters in Physician Assistant studies from Wingate University and her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Florida State University.