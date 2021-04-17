The importance of TIME in sepsis prevention

When you hear the word sepsis, you might think of a condition occurring only in hospitalized patients, but did you know that common infections such as UTIs and the flu can lead to sepsis?
Sepsis kills more than 270,000 people in the United States each year. It is our goal to educate the community about the symptoms of sepsis and the signs to look for when it’s time to seek emergency treatment.
Sepsis is your body’s response to an infection that when dysregulated can cause tissue damage, organ failure and death. Your immune system usually works to fight off germs to prevent an infection, and sometimes you will need the assistance of a medication to fight it. Sepsis begins, however, when your body stops fighting the infection and begins to turn on itself. Researchers still don’t quite understand why this happens.
Any type of infection is at risk for triggering sepsis, from small to large, and it can stem from bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic sources, including the flu, urinary tract infections and infections from wounds. Some people are at a higher risk of developing sepsis, including infants, seniors and those with diabetes, cancer or anyone with a weakened immune system.
The symptoms of sepsis can be remembered by the word TIME. TIME stands for
• Temperature, either higher or lower than usual.
• Infection signs and symptoms.
• Mental decline, confusion or sleepiness.
• Extreme illness, including pain and shortness of breath.
If you’ve had a recent infection and begin to develop these symptoms, it is important to seek immediate medical attention to avoid serious complications. Over time, sepsis can become more severe and cause organ failure, trouble breathing, extremely low blood pressure and altered mental status. The risk of death from sepsis increases between 7 and 8 percent for every hour left untreated. Approximately 30% of these severe patients will not survive.
Treatment for sepsis includes antibiotics, fluids to help with blood pressure and medications, sometimes including steroids in severe cases. Admission to the Intensive care unit can also provide assistance with other essential treatment tools and medications to help patients get well.
A condition known as post-sepsis syndrome affects up to 50 percent of sepsis survivors and can include physical and psychological long-term effects, including sleep disorders, fatigue, difficulty breathing, pain and swelling, confusion and depression, among many other conditions.
Sepsis cannot always be prevented, but knowing the symptoms can help patients seek proper and timely treatment. If you have an infection, be sure to treat it properly based on your physician’s treatment plan. Do not ignore the signals in TIME, and seek treatment if you suspect sepsis.
Dr. Marwan Elya is a McLeod physician who cares for patients in the McLeod Intensive Care Unit. He is board certified in critical care medicine, internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine.