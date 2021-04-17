The importance of TIME in sepsis prevention

When you hear the word sepsis, you might think of a condition occurring only in hospitalized patients, but did you know that common infections such as UTIs and the flu can lead to sepsis?

Sepsis kills more than 270,000 people in the United States each year. It is our goal to educate the community about the symptoms of sepsis and the signs to look for when it’s time to seek emergency treatment.

Sepsis is your body’s response to an infection that when dysregulated can cause tissue damage, organ failure and death. Your immune system usually works to fight off germs to prevent an infection, and sometimes you will need the assistance of a medication to fight it. Sepsis begins, however, when your body stops fighting the infection and begins to turn on itself. Researchers still don’t quite understand why this happens.

Any type of infection is at risk for triggering sepsis, from small to large, and it can stem from bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic sources, including the flu, urinary tract infections and infections from wounds. Some people are at a higher risk of developing sepsis, including infants, seniors and those with diabetes, cancer or anyone with a weakened immune system.

The symptoms of sepsis can be remembered by the word TIME. TIME stands for