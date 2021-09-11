The lateral step-down: This incredible movement works your quadriceps and glutes

Ahhh, September! We have made it! The brutal heat of August is behind us, and we move into, hopefully, cooler times. This can be a huge encouragement to get out and get active!

For September, let’s look at a very special lower-body exercise that helps increase leg stability and improve balance. This incredible movement is known as the lateral step-down!

The lateral step-down works your quadriceps and glutes. Your quadriceps are the muscles on the front of your thigh and your glutes are on your bottom. The movement involves standing on one leg on an elevated surface. This is not a speed-demon movement. Slow and steady wins the race on this one!

You will need some equipment, and you can use what you have around the house. The elevated surface needs to be stable and have structure. It can be a stack of large books, a yoga block, a small step stool, stairs or other object you have at home. If it seems unstable, use something else. It is not worth a fall.

When using blocks or books, etc., you can set up your elevated surface near a wall, table or next to a counter. This way if you lose balance or need help, there is a solid structure to grab. If you need to hold on to the wall or counter for balance, do so.