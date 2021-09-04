Things to know about the vaccine

A. We have seen more cases in the Charleston County School District this year than last year. Last year, we had good compliance with distancing and masking and barriers. And keep in mind that 30% of the kids weren’t physically there last school year. This time around everybody is on campus, there are no barriers and some schools are having a tough time enforcing the mask mandate. But even with all that going on, no, parents shouldn’t be afraid to send their kids to school. They just need to make sure their kids understand the importance of hand hygiene, distancing, masking – that sort of thing – and to let their parents know if they aren’t feeling quite right so they can get tested.

A. I’d say it’s the inability to help patients to make good health care decisions based on science. Because there’s no way for me to combat that problem. There is no solution outside of mandates. That honestly scares me the most – that there is the belief that the vaccine is unsafe to the point that people will go to great lengths to avoid it. And there’s no data that I can show them that will change their minds. In the early days, we were hopeful that with solid data and spreading the word that we would be able to overcome this hesitancy, but it didn’t work out that way, and now we’re coming up on nine months since the vaccines were released, and only 1 in 2 Americans are vaccinated. Also, I can’t help but to think, “What is the next mutation going to do?” We’re giving this thing way too much time to mutate. And every time it blows through a new human, it gets an opportunity to mutate.