Treating aneurysms with FEVAR

The conventional surgical treatment method involves sealing off the aneurysm with the placement of an endovascular graft stent. This stent is a fabric-covered metallic scaffold that is inserted into the aneurysm to protect it from bursting or continuing to grow. This procedure is performed through two small injections in the groin area. The endovascular method works when the aneurysm is located far enough from the kidney arteries, which branch off the aorta, so the stent can be securely attached to the aorta.

For patients who are not a candidate for the endovascular method of treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysms, a minimally invasive option is available at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Fenestrated endovascular aortic repair (FEVAR) is a form of endovascular surgery using a custom-designed graft.

When an aneurysm is located near an organ such as the kidneys there often isn’t much room for the vascular surgeon to attach the graft. FEVAR makes it possible to treat the aortic aneurysm that had been formerly inoperable.

To create the custom-designed graft for the FEVAR procedure, a computed tomography (CT) scan of the aorta is made. The graft is designed with holes (fenestrations) that correspond to the unique positioning of the arteries in the body that branch off from the aorta to the kidneys, small bowel and liver.