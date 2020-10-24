Trick or treat: Experts offer advice for Halloween in this year of COVID

It's possible for the virus to stick to surfaces for up three days, Schmidt said, although that varies according to the surface and how much mucus the virus is encased in – something to think about as kids reach into a communal candy bowl. And what kid, he asked, hasn’t eaten a piece of candy while mom or dad wasn’t looking?

But knowing how hard this year has been and that many will trick-or-treat anyway, Mack and Schmidt offered a few suggestions to lower the risk.

Mack suggested preparing individual goody bags of treats to be left on the porch so trick-or-treaters can “grab and go” while social distancing. The treat preparers should, of course, wash their hands often during the process of filling the goody bags.

Alternatively, people giving out candy should be masked and use tongs to distribute candy rather than allowing children to reach into the bowl to choose their own, Schmidt said.

Trick-or-treaters should be wearing masks that cover their noses and mouths.

“Luckily, masking goes pretty well with this holiday,” Mack said.

It’s important for the kids to maintain social distancing and to wash their hands, and Schmidt recommended hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.