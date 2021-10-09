Weighing in on the benefits of resistance bands

Yellow – Thin/Easy/X-Light.

Red – Light.

Green – Medium.

Blue – Heavy.

Black – X-Heavy.

Band types

Loop Bands – Loop bands are great for upper- and lower-body exercise. They create a circular shape and come in varying lengths. Some of the smaller loop bands are referred to as mini bands. These are great for those just getting started, as well as for the expert wanting to spice up their workouts.

Tube Bands – Tube bands describe the item very well. Tube bands come with handles attached to them, and the rubber material looks like a tube. These bands are excellent for upper body exercise routines. They are a little more costly than loop bands, and they do not create a circular shape. Each end has a handle for you to hold during use.