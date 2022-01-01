What is thyroid disease?

Hypothyroidism is treated with medications. Hyperthyroidism can be treated with medications, radioactive iodine or surgery, Harris says.

Goiter occurs when the thyroid grows irregularly or as a result of nodules that develop on the thyroid gland.

Although thyroid disease is complex, it is generally managed by a patient’s endocrinologist and primary care physician with referral to a surgeon when the condition becomes more severe or cancerous, Harris says.

When a patient with hyperthyroidism does not respond to medications or radioactive iodine, Harris recommends a thyroidectomy, a surgical procedure to remove a portion of the gland or the entire thyroid gland.

Other common indications for thyroidectomy are an enlarged goiter, which can be compressive and cause problems breathing or swallowing, swelling in the neck, changes in voice and cosmetic issues, the presence of multiple or suspicious nodules after a needle biopsy with ultrasound, and thyroid cancer.