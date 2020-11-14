What men need to know about BPH and enlarged prostate

• Minimally invasive treatments: Minimally invasive treatment options are procedures that can be performed but are not surgeries. Some common options are using lasers to eliminate tissue in the prostate; prostatic stents, which are best for patients who might be at high-risk for surgery; and procedures using microwave or radio frequency energy to heat and destroy tissue in the prostate. In most cases, these might offer less bleeding and recovery time, plus shorter hospital stays than surgery.

• Surgical procedures: Surgical treatment for BPH is when removing sections of the prostate is necessary. Surgery might be the most effective relief of symptoms, but as is always the case with surgery, it does involve more risk. Some men also might have other health conditions that make surgery a less favorable option for their care.

While enlarged prostate is the quick definition of BPH, the letter “B” represents an important word we need to remember when discussing this topic: benign. BPH is not cancer and cannot lead to cancer, but men can experience both conditions at the same time. In both BPH and early stages of prostate cancer, men might not have obvious symptoms, so annual physical examinations and regular checkups are essential to combatting both diagnoses.

Ultimately, signs and symptoms of BPH should not be ignored, and men should discuss all treatment options with a urologist. Together, we can decide the best course of action for best health and high quality of life.

Dr. George H. Salama is a urologist who serves patients at McLeod Urology Associates. A native of Egypt, Salama moved to the United States at the age of 5 with his parents who are also physicians. The family commitment to providing care for others continues with Salama’s calling as a specialist surgical physician. He is passionate about mission work and exploring future opportunities in medical missions. To schedule an appointment, call 843-777-7555.