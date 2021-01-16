What more women should know about cervical cancer

Some of the biggest social and cultural disparities in gynecologic cancer care also relate to clinical trials. Because of historical events that led to the mistreatment of minority groups and immigrants, these groups are often less likely to enroll in a trial, even though these trials can be quite helpful to them. Studies show that these women often do worse on the standard of care, and it may be something specific about how these groups respond to certain medications, but we can’t get them in enough clinical trials to find out what’s happening. This limits us from being able to find out whether these drugs work for them.

Q: What research is being done to address gynecologic cancer care disparities?

A: One of my research interests is using geospatial technology to “geo-code” a community’s health profile regarding resources and access to health care. The big push right now is to figure out how we can treat women in the community in which they live. We want to get doctors there to treat them, but we also need to focus on other things in their community that could be missing, such as access to recreational facilities for exercise or to healthy foods, which can be expensive.