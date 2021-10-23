When food and medications don't mix: Preventing food-drug interactions

With more than 20,000 different medications on the market, and many people taking a handful of medications daily, it can be challenging to keep up with food-drug interactions. Here are guidelines to help keep food-drug interactions from affecting you:

• Talk to your provider about all of your medications and discuss any potential food-drug interactions, particularly with any new medications.

• Make sure to clarify with your provider if a medication should be taken with or without food and what time of day.

• Know why you’re taking a medication even if you can’t pronounce the name.

• Read the medication instructions and insert info given with all new medications to familiarize yourself with any potential side effects or food-drug interactions.

• Review all your medications with your pharmacist anytime you have a change in your medications and ask for any food-drug interactions as well as any drug-drug interactions.

• Keep notes on any potential food, beverage or supplement that interferes with any medications.

• Pay attention to any changes in your body when first starting a medication and, if needed, discuss with your provider and pharmacist.

Take charge of your health – know how your medications work, how they should be taken, what food or beverages might interfere with them, and if you have any questions or concerns, talk to your treatment team and pharmacist. They’ll be happy to help.

Kitty Finklea, RD, AFAA-CPT, is a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Diabetes and Nutrition Center in the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, Florence, and an Athletics and Fitness Association of America certified personal trainer. She specializes in diabetes, weight management and eating disorders.