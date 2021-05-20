When it comes to stroke, time lost is brain lost.

If symptoms appear for only a very short period of time and then disappear, you may be experiencing a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a “mini-stroke.” It is important to call 911 whenever you experience any stroke symptom, because there is emergency medical treatment available that could save your life. While TIAs are not strokes, they indicate serious underlying stroke risks and are a powerful warning that a full stroke may soon follow. Getting emergency medical treatment is important for several reasons: Only a doctor can tell for sure if you are having a stroke or a TIA. If you are having a TIA, your doctor will evaluate and treat the underlying causes. Following your doctor's orders for medication and treatment can help reduce your risk of having a stroke.