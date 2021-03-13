Why do your joints hurt?

A: Every day, I get this question at least once. There are many factors to consider, but the most common cause is being overweight. Often the recommendation is to lose weight. I tell patients it should come as no surprise that a healthy weight corresponds to a healthy body. When your body is carrying too much weight, the body does not function properly. There is a saying about someone being "Big-Boned." The reality is your bones are the same size as when you were a teenager. Each pound of weight loss equals about four pounds reduction in the knee load for every step you take. So if you take 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day, weight loss will take several-tons of pressure off your knees. Just imagine the effect over a year or the span of a lifetime. Even small amounts of weight loss can make a big difference in how you feel and move.