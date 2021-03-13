Why do your joints hurt?

You may be familiar with orthopaedic problems (debilitating knee or hip pain that cause so many people to suffer), but we are sure many questions still remain.
I hope this answers at least some of them. …
Q. Does orthopaedic surgery relieve debilitating pain? If so, how?
A: The focus of orthopaedics is to alleviate pain and return the patient to their normal activity. We strive for results that keep your body in motion.
Q. Is orthopaedic surgery just limited to treating bones?
A: Orthopaedic surgery deals with all disorders related to the musculoskeletal system. It includes disorders of the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. First and foremost, we treat the patients as a whole. Any patient suffering from problems related to the symptoms above are typically referred to an orthopaedic physician.
Q. What are the different types of orthopaedic conditions and treatments available?
A: The majority of patients who visit my office are those with bone or joint pain. I also treat sprains and fractures. Fractures are treated by simple casting or surgery as needed. The other common problems that are seen on a daily basis are patients with neck and back pain, joint pain, sports-related injuries, ligament strains and inflammation of tendons (tendinitis such as tennis elbow). The treatment ranges from medications, physical therapy, injections or even joint replacement surgery.
Q. Why do my joints hurt?
A: Every day, I get this question at least once. There are many factors to consider, but the most common cause is being overweight. Often the recommendation is to lose weight. I tell patients it should come as no surprise that a healthy weight corresponds to a healthy body. When your body is carrying too much weight, the body does not function properly. There is a saying about someone being "Big-Boned." The reality is your bones are the same size as when you were a teenager. Each pound of weight loss equals about four pounds reduction in the knee load for every step you take. So if you take 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day, weight loss will take several-tons of pressure off your knees. Just imagine the effect over a year or the span of a lifetime. Even small amounts of weight loss can make a big difference in how you feel and move.
Q. What is the importance of joint replacement surgery, and is it safe?
A: Joint replacement surgery is an advantageous and successful procedure for patients. Joint replacement is typically recommended for patients with severe end-stage osteoarthritis (wearing out) of the joint. When joints in the body get worn out, patients develop pain and deformity of the limb with difficulty walking. Their daily life is affected, restricting them from doing their routine work. Sometimes it can cause someone to rely on ambulatory aides such as canes or walkers. Joint replacement offers mobility and a chance to get back to everyday life. The results are outstanding, and the procedure itself is considered very safe.
