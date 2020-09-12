 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why go to an express care clinic?
0 comments

Why go to an express care clinic?

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Jon Peters
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/MUSC HEALTH-FLORENCE MEDICAL CENTER

Deciding where to go for health care can be confusing.

What is the emergency department? Emergency departments (or emergency rooms) are typically for people who need emergency care immediately.

What is express care? Express care, or urgent care, is a place for care of health problems that are not life threatening or an emergency. Express care offices are typically open late into the evening to conveniently assist patients.

Don’t forget about your primary care provider. A primary care provider monitors your health throughout your lifespan and provides preventative health care like immunizations and screenings.

Some examples of conditions or situations that can safely be treated in express care might be colds, sinus infections, influenza (the flu), canker sores, cold sores, skin, eye, eyelid and ear infections, minor headaches, minor burns, mild low back pain, head lice, tick bites, sexually transmitted infections, athlete’s foot, diaper rash, eczema, ingrown toenails, jock itch, ringworm, rosacea, shingles, skin irritation, diarrhea, constipation, acid reflux, motion sickness, cough, sore throat, emergency contraception, birth control medication, bladder infection, sports physical, school physical, Department of Transportation (DOT) physical, minor laceration repair, sprain or strains, X-rays, pregnancy tests, tuberculosis skin test, tetanus vaccination, influenza vaccination and more.

You can always call ahead and discuss what’s going on with either facility, but remember, the person you are talking to cannot see you. Generally, if you are able to discuss a problem at length on the phone, then it is likely not an emergency.

Some express care facilities are not equipped to provide in-depth testing. If additional testing is required, the express care provider will assist you. Typically, an emergency room visit will cost more, in time and money, than an express care visit.

An express care visit typically is convenient by definition and is designed to accommodate patients in a shorter amount of time, with some limitations depending on your health care needs.

Jon Peters is a nurse practitioner specializing in express care treatment. He practices at MUSC Health-Express Care-Florence, located at 1925 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC 29501, and MUSC Health-Express Care-Lake City, located at 148 Sauls St., Lake City, SC 29560. For more information, call the Florence office at 843-413-6925 or Lake City at 843-699-9183.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What you don’t know CAN hurt you!
Health

What you don’t know CAN hurt you!

As we accumulate birthdays, it often takes a little longer to get started in the morning. However, if you wake up with stiffness and it takes an excessive amount of time to get moving, it could be a sign of a more serious condition.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert