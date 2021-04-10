Why you should have a primary care provider

It's essential to be familiar with your primary care provider to have patient-specific health care. Developing a patient-provider relationship to fit your specific needs helps optimize overall health and wellness.

The PCP will also be responsible for managing current health conditions and provide screenings and immunizations for any major health-related conditions. It might be challenging to juggle all of this without a primary care provider. It's always better to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to your health care.

PCP's are there for you during a common acute illness unless it is an emergency or life-or-death situation – which would require notifying emergency services and going to the nearest emergency department. Let the primary care provider manage your health care rather than emergency services. It will be more cost-efficient and also might result in better overall care.

Remember, the PCP will have a more in-depth knowledge of your lifestyle and health.