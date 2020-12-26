Winter wound safety – wound care tips

Continue monitoring your minor cuts or scrapes. Typically, they will heal without medical intervention in about a week or less. People with higher risk factors are more susceptible to infection. Higher risk factors include diabetes, arterial disease or venous disease among others. Seek medical attention for any wounds not healing properly or show signs of infection such as swelling, redness, odor or thick drainage.

As we enter the winter months and cases of COVID-19 increase, it’s more important than ever to monitor and treat your wounds. You can be assured we take precautions to keep our patients and staff safe. The average patient with a wound has three or four other chronic conditions. We want our patients healed as quickly as possible, and avoid this vulnerable population going to the Emergency Department or admitted to the hospital.

At the MUSC Florence Wound Center, we work closely with our patients to prevent wounds from getting worse and help them heal so they can get back to their lives. People with certain medical conditions like diabetes, nerve damage and vascular disease should pay close attention to wounds for signs of infection or failure to heal.

Be sure to seek medical attention at the first sign of prolonged healing or infection. If you are suffering with a chronic or non-healing wound, no referral is necessary to begin treatment. Give us a call for more information or to set-up an appointment at 843-674-4570.

Stacie Bryant, NP-C, CWCON, is a wound care provider at the Wound Care Center at MUSC Florence, 1580 Freedom Blvd., Florence, SC 29505.