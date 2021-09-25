With eosinophilic esophagitis in children, diagnosis is critical

A relatively new phenomenon, eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, is an allergic condition that causes swelling or irritation in the esophagus. The esophagus is the tube that moves food from your mouth to your stomach.

EoE has only recently been identified as a disease, because it shares many common symptoms with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As a result, this disease is often misdiagnosed.

Approximately one in 10,000 people suffer from EoE, and while the exact cause is unknown, it appears to be related to food allergies.

EoE can affect anyone, but males tend to be at a higher risk of developing the disease. There also might be a genetic component of EoE for some families.

It is common for people with EoE to have other allergic diseases, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis or eczema.

Let’s break down the condition to understand it better.

Esophagitis results when the esophagus becomes irritated. With reflux, this is caused by the acid in the stomach coming up into the esophagus. With EoE, however, irritation occurs when white blood cells called eosinophils react to the food a child ingests and collect in the esophagus, causing damage in the lining of the esophagus.