Tuesday is World AIDS Day, an international day observed since 1988 for recognition of the AIDS pandemic and remembrance of those who have lost their battle with the disease and those who still face the stigma associated with an HIV/AIDS diagnosis.

Webster’s dictionary defines stigma as “a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality or person.” Any kind of stigma is naturally thought of as unfavorable and possibly even shameful. Disease-related stigma, however, can cause such distress and create barriers for individuals that it could cost someone their life. I have seen it happen:

• Patients don’t go to the clinic because they are scared of seeing someone they know.

• They don’t want family and friends to question why they are taking a medication.

• They worry about coworkers finding out or losing their job.

The list of concerns is endless. One would hope these problems and judgments did not still exist, but, for many, they do. They are very real and daily obstacles for many people.