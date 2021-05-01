Wound care awareness

One in four families has a member with a chronic wound. For this reason, it is crucial for us as wound care experts to educate patients, caregivers and other health care providers about chronic wounds and advanced wound care treatment options.

Nearly 7 million people in the U.S. are living with a chronic wound, and the number is expected to grow over the next decade. A chronic wound can be painful, dangerous and scary for patients and drastically affect people by diminishing their overall quality of life and potentially decreasing life expectancy if left untreated.

They are also dangerous and damaging to our health care industry. The cost associated with chronic wounds is more than $50 billion annually, and this affects 14.5% of Medicare beneficiaries each year.

Chronic wounds are a growing problem. The rise in the number of non-healing wounds is expected to rise at a rate of 2% annually over the next decade. An aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and vascular disease contribute to the growth of chronic wounds.