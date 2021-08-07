Your A1C: What the numbers mean

We see the ads on TV, in print and online: Knowing our A1C is important for our health, especially if we’re at risk for developing diabetes or are one of the 34.2 million Americans who have been diagnosed with the condition.

Still, understanding what A1C is, how to have a healthy A1C and what the numbers mean can be baffling.

We talked with Dr. Ashley Hicks, a board-certified family medicine physician at MUSC Health-Primary Care in Florence to find out what an A1C test measures, how it differs from a simple glucose tolerance test and why A1C matters. Hicks also is on the staff at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.

Q. What is A1C?

A. The A1C test measures our blood sugar level. Specifically, it measures the amount of glucose that attaches itself to the hemoglobin in red blood cells. The more sugar we have in the blood, the higher the A1C. The A1C test is used to diagnose prediabetes, as well as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The A1C test is also called the glycated hemoglobin, glycosylated hemoglobin, hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test.

Q. How is A1C measured?