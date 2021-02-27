Your tummy is talking; are you listening?

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has developed as a tremendous threat to global health and safety.

Although the majority of COVID-19 patients show respiratory symptoms, some present with gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms like diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain as their initial complaint.

A recent study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology looked at coronavirus patients recently hospitalized. More than 50% of them reported digestive symptoms as their initial complaint before the onset of respiratory symptoms. GI symptoms can also occur as viruses destroy or damage GI tissues, causing pain, nausea and diarrhea.

Some research shows that COVID-19 also might change the gut microbiota, the community of microbes that usually inhabit the intestines or stomach. Unexpected GI symptoms can come from a change in medication, food that has expired or you’re intolerant to, heavy exertion or exercises like running and a variety of other scenarios.

So it’s important you reach out to your medical provider as soon as possible to discuss your symptoms. If someone in your home is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, and especially if they are having digestive symptoms, precautions should be taken to minimize the spread of this disease.