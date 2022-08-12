Helping Florence Flourish makes a difference

FLORENCE, S.C. — Since 2016, Helping Florence Flourish has been bettering the city of Florence every day by providing services, support, and funding to those who are in need.

“Helping Florence Flourish began when a group of us brought a consultant into town to help us think about all of the domains of the community,” Executive Director Chris Handley said. “Then to understand those areas and what the needs are of the community and how we can address those needs together.”

Handley and his team reached out to approximately 65 community leaders, and in a survey, they were asked to identify big issues facing the city.

This survey not only helped identify what Florence needed help with, but it also helped build relationships and start a sense of collaboration in the group. After identifying the biggest issues, they decided to address them.

These main areas of concern, or focus groups, were education, homelessness, restoration of the family, racial bridging and citywide prayer gatherings.

Each one of these areas has a special team that targets these issues while introducing and applying the Word of God.

“We are working toward a visible demonstration of the unity of the Body of Christ to bless Florence,” Handley said. This mission statement pushes the question of “can we be one to bless the community,” while being led by moving toward two biblical realities.

These realities would be oneness, and peace of the city.

John 17:21 and Jeremiah 29:7 are what Handley says are their leading verses. These verses lead the organization to continuously reach out to many residents around the city, including churches.

“We have about 25-30 congregations that are engaged, and individuals from each who are close with the organization and we had a large gathering back in 2017 where 2,500 people gathered together in the Florence Civic Center with Tony Evans; that was the most people we had in one room who are connected with Helping Florence Flourish.

“The citywide prayer gatherings also bring our leaders together and the congregations as well,” he said.

These gatherings meet at a different church every month, it started when two prayer groups started to pray over and for families in the Florence area.

The goal of these gatherings is to not only spread the Word of God, but also to bring hope to those who are lost and to love each other through hard times and past our differences.

“Growing up in London, there is a great camaraderie amongst Christians gathering together and praying … so I have always looked for the gatherings and networks of pastors in the states no matter where I was. Figuring out how we can work together so it is not just one church entity,” All Saints Church Rev. Jason Hamshaw said.

Hamshaw has hosted the pastors’ breakfast along with the citywide prayer gathering, and gone to various events. As well as advertising for funding for the organization to help those who need it.

“I was homeless on and off for years, and these people with Helping Florence Flourish saw potential in me to be better and to do better for myself and my kids,” said Aaliyah Washington, one of the people who Helping Florence Flourish was able to help.

With Hamshaw’s help, she got a job at Hotel Florence and saved most of her money. With the money she had saved, Washington was able to buy a trailer home off of Old Marion Highway.

He also helped her get her first car, and on her 25th birthday, she got her first house.

“I finally got saved and decided I wanted more for my kids. Some days I go to sleep with my stomach growling but my kids will always have a full stomach,” Washington said.

With the help of Helping Florence Flourish, Washington’s home is being fixed up due to some problems it was giving the young family, and in the meantime, she is staying for free at a home the organization has, while she is still working and saving her money. She is working on going back to school at Florence Darlington Technical College.