Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic to close

MULLINS, S.C. – The Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic will close on Sept. 30 after more than 20 years providing basic primary care, the board of directors announced.

The clinic provided programs and services uninsured and underinsured residents ranging from free lab, EKG, radiology, urinalysis and screenings with offices in Marion and Mullins.

Funding for the clinic was supported by the foundation and later became a grantee receiving and annual award.

“Inquiries were conducted to assess what MCHF believes is the most effective use of their limited resources to support programs and organizations in Marion County,” a press release said. “It was found that MCHF decided to move in a different direction with their funding to support the needs of the uninsured and underinsured of Marion County. This major decision left the Helping Hands Free Clinic without its primary funding source for operations.”

The clinic averaged 2040 visits per year.

Board members thanked present and former partners, employees, and volunteers for their efforts serving the citizens of Marion County.

“The Board is and will always be grateful for your dedication and diligence in serving the uninsured and underserved citizens of Marion County,” officials said.