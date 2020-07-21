HEMINGWAY, S.C. — The Hemingway Town Council welcomed one new and two returning council members Tuesday.
The newly elected members were sworn in at a called meeting that included a preview of the town's 2020-21 budget and approval of a face-covering resolution for those living and working in the town limits.
Sworn in for their four-year terms were incumbent George Sutton, who has served for more than 30 years; Pam Matthews, who previously served on the council; and newcomer Veronica Elliott.
Following the Tuesday night meeting, Mayor John Michael Collins said: "We look forward to working with our new council members. Councilwoman Matthews brings experience ... Councilwoman Elliott brings fresh ideas and enthusiasm, and Councilman Sutton brings his 30-plus years of experience."
Remaining councll members are Jimmy Chinnes, Keith Baxley and Solomon Lewis.
During the brief meeting, the council members received a first draft of a proposed budget. Administrator Joe Lee told council members the budget is not yet balanced as he is awaiting more revenue figures to come in. The town's fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
Lee also said the town's finances are OK right now, but revenue from shopping and businesses is down from this time last year. He said he's not yet certain of the impact to the town of the current economic slowdown due to the new coronavirus.
The proposed budget does not include employee raises. It does include a 2-mill tax increase as well as a 3 percent increase in garbage disposal fees.
The town's contractor for garbage removal, Waste Management, Lee said, is raising its rates by three percent.
Council members unanimously agreed to a resolution "strongly recommending" that residents, visitors and business owners wear face coverings when in public and when having face-to-face interactions.
"Please wear masks," Collins said. "Respect those around you. If it makes the person at the checkout line or gas station feel better, then put it on."
"We will be giving away masks," he said, though the details of that are not worked out yet. Collins said to check the town's website and Facebook pages for details, when they are announced.
The resolution is in effect now.
Chinnes said 300 antimicrobial face masks, made by Hemingway Apparel, are being donated to assist the town with the resolution.
"They are being so kind about it," Chinnes said, adding that the same masks are being sold to FEMA through a government contract. Chinnes said he will have some available at his store, Hemingway Carpet, and he hopes they will be available at town hall, along with being in other Hemingway businesses for shoppers and employees.
The resolution does not make wearing face coverings mandatory, though he said he'd prefer they did.
