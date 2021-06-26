Historic Marion Revitalization Association kick-offs summer concert series

MARION, S.C. — Historic Marion Revitalization Association brought the crowd out Friday night with a concert event at the Main Street Commons.

HMRA executive director Stephanie Rizzo said the show and performance by the Tru Sol Band was a favorite among many.

“The rain didn’t stop the party from starting nor the people from coming out,” she said thanking those in attendance. “HMRA not only focuses on the businesses of downtown, but also works hard to build community pride within Marion.”

More activities are on the way for HMRA, including First Thursday Late Night shopping, Farmers Markets and the summer concert series continuing.

The Breakfast Club was the first band to perform in the series last month. The next free concert is set for Aug. 14 when Tastes Like Chicken hits the stage at 7 p.m.

HMRA’s mission is to preserve, promote, and stimulate the historic appearance and economic vitality of historic downtown Marion, she said.

HMRA also recently completed a painted mural project decorating Main Street Commons.