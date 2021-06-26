Historic Marion Revitalization Association kick-offs summer concert series

MARION, S.C. — Historic Marion Revitalization Association brought the crowd out Friday night with a concert event at the Main Street Commons.
HMRA executive director Stephanie Rizzo said the show and performance by the Tru Sol Band was a favorite among many.
“The rain didn’t stop the party from starting nor the people from coming out,” she said thanking those in attendance. “HMRA not only focuses on the businesses of downtown, but also works hard to build community pride within Marion.”
More activities are on the way for HMRA, including First Thursday Late Night shopping, Farmers Markets and the summer concert series continuing.
The Breakfast Club was the first band to perform in the series last month. The next free concert is set for Aug. 14 when Tastes Like Chicken hits the stage at 7 p.m.
HMRA’s mission is to preserve, promote, and stimulate the historic appearance and economic vitality of historic downtown Marion, she said.
HMRA also recently completed a painted mural project decorating Main Street Commons.
“We were in charge of the design work and funding the artist,” she said. “It’s mainly funded through HMRA grant money and we also have part of it funded through the building owner Jamie Craig and through the city of Marion as well.”
Rizzo said the mural is designed based on a vintage postcard.
“We created one with images from around Marion County that gave homage to our past as well as celebrating our present and celebrating our future,” Rizzo said.
The mural was painted by artist Narzhio.
“He did some mural work in Florence and I called him to see if he was interested in doing work here for us,” she said. “It’s 100 percent complete and ready for people to enjoy.”