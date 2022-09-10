Historical marker unveiled at McClenaghan Administrative Building

FLORENCE, S.C. — People can stand outside the McClenaghan Administration Building and read about the history of the historic building at 500 S. Dargan St., in Florence.

Florence 1 Schools, the McClenaghan High School Class of 1955 and the public took the wrapper off a new historical marker during an unveiling ceremony Thursday evening at the Administration Building.

The historical marker was created and funded by the McClenaghan High School Class of 1955. The unveiling came almost a year after the school district held a ribbon cutting to officially reopen the building as an administrative annex and adult education facility.

The McClenaghan Administration Building served as Florence High School from 1921 until its name was changed to McClenaghan High School in 1945 in honor of longtime school board member/chairman John C. McClenaghan, who died in 1944.

The three-story building was designed by architect William J. Wilkins and built by contractors Haynsworth & Lawton, according to the historical marker.

McClenaghan High School became McClenaghan Junior High School in 1975 when South Florence High School opened.

Florence One Schools Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Trisha Caulder was chair of the reopening planning committee. She also was a teacher at the school.

The committee, she said, was charged with bringing McClenaghan back to life. It hunted down memorabilia from the building’s time as Florence High School and McClenaghan High School.

“The memories that were here seemed to have been lost over the years,” she said. “So, we wanted to make sure that generations to come could look back and realize all the wonderful things that happened here,” she said.

The McClenaghan Administrative Building officially reopened in September 2021. It houses administrative offices and the district’s adult education program.

“Last year at about this time, we were here celebrating McClenaghan High School – the reopening of it and also the 100-year celebration,” Caulder said during Thursday’s historical marker unveiling ceremony.

Caulder said she had hoped to unveil the historical marker at that ceremony, but it wasn’t completed.

Caulder introduced Julia Buyck — the treasurer of the Class of 1955.

In her speech, Buyck recalled growing up in the “age of innocence,” when children could walk and ride bikes without worry in their neighborhoods and students respected and revered teachers.

“We had a lot of fun growing up,” she said. “Our high school years were the best and we had fabulous teachers. McClenaghan graduates were able to attend about any college that the desired.”

The Class of 55 held its 50th reunion in 2005, she said. The reunion spawned the desire to design, create and install a historical marker outside the building.

“Alas, as a class officer living in Florence, it became my responsibility to make it happen. Needless to say it took a few years,” she said.

The Class of 1955 started with the money left in its bank account after the 50-year reunion..

“The marker was meant to be,” she said. “The cost of having this monument cast was almost to the penny the exact amount that remained in our account.”

Buyck and other alumni of McClenaghan High School proceded to unveil the historical marker.